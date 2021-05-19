Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $407,357.61 and $2,785.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.01412527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00058761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00107875 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.