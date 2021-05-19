Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,584 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,634% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 399.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 60.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 913,006 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 182.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

