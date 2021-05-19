Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.89 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.14 million.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.87.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Insiders have sold a total of 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

