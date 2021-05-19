PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 40.6% This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $723,817.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

