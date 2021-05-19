1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

Shares of ONEM opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,903.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.