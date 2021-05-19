DeFiner Trading Down 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $4.03 million and $160,231.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.01412527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00058761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00107875 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

