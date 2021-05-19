FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Increased by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The firm had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

