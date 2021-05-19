Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 61 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of TGT opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

