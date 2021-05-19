Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

