IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

NYSE TYL opened at $396.59 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.28 and a 200-day moving average of $429.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,040,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

