Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

