Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673,133 shares of company stock valued at $114,089,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.