Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

