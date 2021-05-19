Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,301.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3,204.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

