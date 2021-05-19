WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.43% of WNS worth $51,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in WNS by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.