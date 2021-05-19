Ellevest Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,301.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

