Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

HYI stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

