Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP James Cannon Brown Sells 3,055 Shares

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

