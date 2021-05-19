HempCoin Trading Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $3,212.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,961,425 coins and its circulating supply is 261,826,275 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

