CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

