F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSTX. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $498,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

