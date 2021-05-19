GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

GOCO stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

