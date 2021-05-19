Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

