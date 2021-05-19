Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%.

OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

