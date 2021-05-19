Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

EDVMF stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

