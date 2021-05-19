Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,475 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

