Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,376 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

