CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 280.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock worth $69,032,731. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.85.

Shares of CRWD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

