Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,398,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.