CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $88.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

