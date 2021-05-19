Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $202.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $143.27 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.