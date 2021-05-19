89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 173.37% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

89bio stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $454.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

