Analysts Set Expectations for Usio, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

USIO stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

