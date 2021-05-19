Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65).

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

