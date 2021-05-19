Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

