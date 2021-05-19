Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

