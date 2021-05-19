Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.