Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TV. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$267.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

