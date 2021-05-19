Cowen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 747% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.