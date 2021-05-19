Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,951 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -391.27. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

