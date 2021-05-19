Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,690 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $8,779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

