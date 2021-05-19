Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 32,616 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.99. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

