Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $190.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

