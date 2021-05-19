Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

