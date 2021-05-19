Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

