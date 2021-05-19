ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Acquires 19,005 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 36.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

