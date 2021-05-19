FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 4.3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.64. 9,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,377,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

