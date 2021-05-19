Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.72

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

