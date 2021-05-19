Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $15,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.96 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -574.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

