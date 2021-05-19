Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

